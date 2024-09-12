ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

