ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.55.
About ARB IOT Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.