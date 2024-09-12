Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.