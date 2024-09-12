Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.
