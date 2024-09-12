Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 116,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,539,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,948 shares of company stock worth $360,910. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after buying an additional 3,110,233 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.