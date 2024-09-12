Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.76 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.00 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

