Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 541,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 232,141 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.77.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

