Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $15.49.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
