Ark Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,396,754 coins and its circulating supply is 183,396,346 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

