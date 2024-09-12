Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 30,860 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 30,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $214,477.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AIP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 75,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

