Arweave (AR) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $20.41 or 0.00034954 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $61.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,384.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00582243 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00084522 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
