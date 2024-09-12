Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 616,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 402,361 shares.The stock last traded at $113.95 and had previously closed at $112.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.08.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 34,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.