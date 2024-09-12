Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Down 78.1% in August

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascential Price Performance
Ascential stock remained flat at $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Ascential has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Ascential Company Profile
