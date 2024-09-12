Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Down 78.1% in August

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascential Price Performance

Ascential stock remained flat at $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Ascential has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.