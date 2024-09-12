ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $908.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $947.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

