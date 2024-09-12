Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Matthew Krueger Sells 13,200 Shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $71,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asset Entities Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:ASST opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 207.47% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

About Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.