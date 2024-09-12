AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 12%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 13,069,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,290,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

