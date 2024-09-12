AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 10,120,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,826,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

The firm has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,285,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

