Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 49363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.87.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.24). Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of C$183.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Also, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $418,478. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.