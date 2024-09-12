Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.98. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 341,807 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.78.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 4.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

