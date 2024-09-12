Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.98. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 341,807 shares.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.78.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
