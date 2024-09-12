Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Short Interest Up 382.9% in August

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

AVXC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

