Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,391 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

