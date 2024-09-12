Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $4.59 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00007887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $686.49 million and $21.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.24 or 0.99973912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,489,286 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

