Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $328,086.61 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AX stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 460,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,299. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

