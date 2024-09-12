Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $4.14 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $146.19 million and $4.14 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001640 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002158 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,843,165,012,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,845,422,613,216 with 149,634,301,955,528,096 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $3,380,554.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

