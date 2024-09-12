Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.30% of Nexstar Media Group worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,812,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.89 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $416,090.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $641,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $2,711,152. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.