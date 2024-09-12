Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enpro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.08 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

