Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nestlé

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.