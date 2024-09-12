Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 182,829 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,829 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBC opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

