Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

G stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

