Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.46 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003230 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $111.46 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,954,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,694,429 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

