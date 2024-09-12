BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director David E. Rainbolt Sells 1,391 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,579,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on BancFirst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 42.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.