Bank of America Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $190.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $114.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

