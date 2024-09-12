Bank of America Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Buy

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.