Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BKRIY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 21,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,470. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
