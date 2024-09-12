Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,060 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Bank OZK worth $43,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

