Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 282.19 and a beta of 1.21.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

