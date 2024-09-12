Barclays Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.