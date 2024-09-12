Barings LLC Acquires 564,246 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,246 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.60 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

