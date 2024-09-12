Barings LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $561.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

