Barings LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 3.95% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMBD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

