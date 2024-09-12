Barings LLC Purchases 105,419 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 0.4% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EZU stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.