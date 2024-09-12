Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

