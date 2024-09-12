Barings LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $920.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $896.20 and a 200-day moving average of $831.11. The company has a market cap of $875.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

