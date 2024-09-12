BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

