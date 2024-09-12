Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $365.41 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.92 or 0.04026463 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,037,418 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,337,418 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

