Beldex Price Tops $0.0539 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $359.79 million and $1.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.54 or 0.04048606 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,032,154 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,332,154 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

