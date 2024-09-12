Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

