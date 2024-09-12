Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

