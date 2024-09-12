Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $509.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day moving average is $488.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

