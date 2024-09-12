Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

