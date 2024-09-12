Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,235 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 9.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $46,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

