Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNTC opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.